ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. man arrested after assaulting police officers, fleeing twice

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

    A 28-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers in Greenfield, N.B., last week.

    In a news release, police say they received a notification that someone was tampering with an ankle monitor, which breached the conditions of his release, around 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 6.

    Police say they went to the man’s home and tried to arrest him after seeing the ankle monitor was removed. The man resisted arrest from the two officers, punching one of them in the face before attempting to flee.

    Police were able to catch up to the man, where they arrested him. When police started putting the man in the back of their vehicle, he allegedly kicked both officers and took off on foot. Officers apprehended the man once again without further incident.

    On Dec. 7, Dustin Hawksley appeared in Woodstock provincial court by tele-remand. He was charged with:

    • resisting a peace officer (two counts)
    • assault on a police officer
    • escaping lawful custody
    • breaching the conditions of a release order

    Hawksley was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to support United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: source

    Canada is set to vote in favour a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas. The news came from a federal government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public ahead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill.

    CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

    Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News