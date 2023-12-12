N.B. man arrested after assaulting police officers, fleeing twice

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers in Greenfield, N.B., last week.

In a news release, police say they received a notification that someone was tampering with an ankle monitor, which breached the conditions of his release, around 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Police say they went to the man’s home and tried to arrest him after seeing the ankle monitor was removed. The man resisted arrest from the two officers, punching one of them in the face before attempting to flee.

Police were able to catch up to the man, where they arrested him. When police started putting the man in the back of their vehicle, he allegedly kicked both officers and took off on foot. Officers apprehended the man once again without further incident.

On Dec. 7, Dustin Hawksley appeared in Woodstock provincial court by tele-remand. He was charged with:

resisting a peace officer (two counts)

assault on a police officer

escaping lawful custody

breaching the conditions of a release order

Hawksley was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.