N.B. man arrested for Christmas break-ins: RCMP
A 37-year-old man is facing charges for multiple alleged break-ins across Sussex, N.B., over the last month.
According to a Tuesday RCMP news release, police responded to a report of a person who was unlawfully in a Freeze Court residence in Sussex on Dec. 6. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
On Dec. 25, police received reports of break-ins at two separate Pitt Street residences. Police say officers determined the same man was responsible for both incidents.
The release says police responded to another break and enter at a Lansdowne Avenue residence on Jan. 7. Police found the man and arrested him, finding crystal methamphetamine, a prohibited firearm, and stolen property when they searched him.
Justin Muir, from Sussex, appeared in court on Jan. 8 to be charged with:
- break, enter and theft
- possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- possession of a firearm while prohibited
- possession of a prohibited firearm
- breach of probation
Muir was remanded into custody and he was scheduled to appear in court again on Monday for a bail hearing.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.4 per cent in December, complicating path for BoC
Canada's annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month.
Suspect in Long Island's Gilgo Beach serial killings is charged with the death of a fourth woman
An architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings was accused Tuesday in the death of a fourth woman, a Connecticut mother of two who vanished in 2007 and whose remains were found more than three years later along a coastal highway in New York.
Christina Applegate makes moving appearance at the Emmy Awards
Christina Applegate was moved to tears during Monday’s Emmy Awards telecast when she appeared on stage to present the awards for outstanding supporting actress and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
'A bad batch of coke': Text messages show fatalistic tone prior to James Smith Cree Nation killings
An RCMP major crime investigator was the first to testify on Monday in the coroner's inquest into the 2022 mass murders committed by Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
With 'God's-eye view,' secretive surveillance flights keep close watch on Russia and Ukraine
Off in the distance, Ukraine, fighting for its survival. Seen from up here, in the cockpit of a French air force surveillance plane flying over neighbouring Romania, the snow-dusted landscapes look deceptively peaceful.
Latest forecast: Warnings for snow squalls, brutal wind chill and more
Environment Canada's weather map looks like a quilt made up of various warnings and alerts from coast to coast, ranging from snow squall and rainfall advisories to warnings about the extreme cold.
Takeaways from the Iowa Republican caucuses
Donald Trump demonstrated Monday night that it's still his Republican Party. Here are six takeaways from the Iowa GOP caucuses.
This frozen corn product has been recalled in Canada for possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Here's when travel experts say you should book your next trip
While Canadians may be keen to take vacations to sunnier destinations as temperatures drop, the Flight Centre says last-minute deals are a myth.
-
Just-released data shows how Canada's tobacco use compares to that of the rest of the world
Tobacco use continues to decline in Canada and globally, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
-
These are the top 5 most wanted for auto theft in York Region: Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers revealed its top five most wanted list for auto theft in York Region.
Calgary
-
Snowfall warning called in southern Alberta
The province has only just recently climbed out of extreme cold warnings, but Environment and Climate Change Canada says some Alberta residents will be seeing a lot of snow over the next two days.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.4 per cent in December, complicating path for BoC
Canada's annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month.
-
Single-use bag, utensil rules and fees start Tuesday in Calgary
The city's new single-use bylaw for bags, utensils, napkins and more will go into effect on Jan. 16, meaning Calgarians will pay a fee for bags and will need to ask for any extras in their delivery, drive-thru and takeout orders.
Montreal
-
Pay increases of up to 24 per cent part of proposed deal with Quebec teachers' union
Teachers who haven't reached the top of their pay scale would receive salary increases ranging from 20 to 24 per cent over five years under an agreement in principle with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the provincial government.
-
Laval fire leaves one senior dead
A 71-year-old man is dead after a fire ignited at a home in Laval's Chomedey district.
-
Quebec man who blamed wildfires on government pleads guilty to setting 14 fires
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
Edmonton
-
4 hospitalized in north Edmonton fire
Four people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation from a fire in north Edmonton Tuesday morning.
-
Water main breaks at West Edmonton Mall
Water was shut off to part of West Edmonton Mall early Tuesday morning because of a water main break.
-
Sohi's 'housing and homelessness emergency' delayed as advocates pack Edmonton city hall
In a heated meeting that was interrupted several times by outbursts from a full gallery, Edmonton city councillors decided Monday they needed more time to consider declaring an emergency on housing and homelessness.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.4 per cent in December, complicating path for BoC
Canada's annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
-
Christina Applegate makes moving appearance at the Emmy Awards
Christina Applegate was moved to tears during Monday’s Emmy Awards telecast when she appeared on stage to present the awards for outstanding supporting actress and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
London
-
Some buses cancelled, bitter temperatures over London with watches and warnings for the region
Bitterly cold Arctic air is gripping the region and lake-effect snow will continue across parts of midwestern Ontario on Monday.
-
Paramedics in London, Ont. sound alarm about state of profession
The calls are coming in at a higher rate than ever, but there are fewer ambulances to respond.
-
Snowstorm leads to stranded motorists on closed roads
Many vehicles ended up in midwestern Ontario ditches this weekend. Additional motorists were left stranded in the middle of Highway 21 north of Kincardine, as nine drivers were charged with driving on closed roads in Southern Bruce County alone,
Winnipeg
-
10 patient deaths in Manitoba’s health-care system: latest critical incident report
The wrong antidote dosage being used. The wrong patient receiving a procedure. These are just some of the incidents outlined in the province's latest critical incident report.
-
Schools and buses cancelled in Manitoba due to poor road conditions
Dangerous driving conditions have prompted some school and bus cancellations in Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Stefanson no longer leader of Manitoba PCs, interim leader to be named soon
Heather Stefanson is no longer leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
2 people hurt in crash on Ottawa’s Baseline Road
Ottawa paramedics say two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Baseline Road in Ottawa’s west end.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in December
The January rent report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium in Ottawa was $2,228 in December 2023, down from $2,238 in November.
-
'It’s the end of an era': Five Lanark OPP officers retire after 30 years of service
Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment.
Saskatoon
-
NEW
NEW Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line
Saskatchewan teachers walked off the job Tuesday morning, following through on the promise of a one-day strike as the province and teachers’ union remain at odds over a new contract.
-
'A bad batch of coke': Text messages show fatalistic tone prior to James Smith Cree Nation killings
An RCMP major crime investigator was the first to testify on Monday in the coroner's inquest into the 2022 mass murders committed by Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest: Man who cleaned crime scene selected as juror
A man who cleaned a scene involved in Canada's largest mass stabbing attack has been selected as a juror in the inquest into the deaths.
Vancouver
-
Advocate arrested at Vancouver encampment says he was protecting resident’s belongings
A homeless advocate who was arrested at Vancouver's Oppenheimer Park on Monday said he was only trying to protect a resident's belongings.
-
Pets no longer considered property in B.C. separation, divorce proceedings
The way B.C. courts decide who gets to keep a family pet after a separation or divorce is changing Monday, as amendments to the province's Family Law Act come into effect.
-
How to watch CTV News on Monday night
With tonight's CTV News at Six pre-empted, we are livestreaming a special online edition of our new newscast anchored by Mi-Jung Lee.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line
Saskatchewan teachers walked off the job Tuesday morning, following through on the promise of a one-day strike as the province and teachers’ union remain at odds over a new contract.
-
'Pretty ordinary': SaskPower says recent power sharing with Alberta part of normal operations
Saskatchewan's power sharing with Alberta recently made headlines as the province grappled with the possibility of rolling blackouts due to extreme cold. However, SaskPower notes the practice is very common across Canada.
-
Family of slain Sask. RCMP member calling attention to dangers of working alone
The family of a slain Saskatchewan RCMP member is calling attention to the personnel shortages faced by officers across Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Province wants to expand major crime unit to more Vancouver Island communities
B.C.’s public safety minister wants to hire more cops to investigate homicides and missing persons cases on Vancouver Island.
-
Cold snap brings rare opportunity for outdoor skating on Vancouver Island
During this unusual cold snap on Vancouver Island, people were not going to let an opportunity slip through their hands.
-
Pets no longer considered property in B.C. separation, divorce proceedings
The way B.C. courts decide who gets to keep a family pet after a separation or divorce is changing Monday, as amendments to the province's Family Law Act come into effect.