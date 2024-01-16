N.B. man arrested for Christmas break-ins: RCMP

A 37-year-old man is facing charges for multiple alleged break-ins across Sussex, N.B., over the last month.

According to a Tuesday RCMP news release, police responded to a report of a person who was unlawfully in a Freeze Court residence in Sussex on Dec. 6. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

On Dec. 25, police received reports of break-ins at two separate Pitt Street residences. Police say officers determined the same man was responsible for both incidents.

The release says police responded to another break and enter at a Lansdowne Avenue residence on Jan. 7. Police found the man and arrested him, finding crystal methamphetamine, a prohibited firearm, and stolen property when they searched him.

Justin Muir, from Sussex, appeared in court on Jan. 8 to be charged with:

break, enter and theft

possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

possession of a firearm while prohibited

possession of a prohibited firearm

breach of probation

Muir was remanded into custody and he was scheduled to appear in court again on Monday for a bail hearing.

