    • N.B. man charged with assault after allegedly carrying firearm near St. Stephen

    Kody Hiltz is pictured. (RCMP) Kody Hiltz is pictured. (RCMP)

    A 26-year-old man from St. Stephen, N.B., is facing several charges after police arrested him for allegedly carrying a firearm with dangerous intent last week.

    According to the RCMP, officers began searching for Kody John Hiltz in the Moores Mill area near St. Stephen around 9:41 a.m. on Oct. 11. Police believed he was carrying a firearm with dangerous intent.

    An Alert Ready message was issued and Moores Mill residents were told to stay inside with their doors locked. The message was lifted later that day, although police continued to search for Hiltz.

    Police say they found Hiltz in a vehicle in Moores Mill around 11 p.m. on Oct. 14. He allegedly fled the scene on foot and police tracked him down and arrested him. Hiltz allegedly resisted arrest and sustained minor injuries that required medical treatment at hospital.

    Hiltz appeared at the Saint John provincial court on Monday and he was charged with:

    • assault with a weapon
    • possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    • failure to comply with a probation order
    • resisting arrest

    Hiltz, who was remanded into custody, is scheduled to reappear in court on Friday.

