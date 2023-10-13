More

    • N.B. man charged with murder of woman

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

    A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.

    According to the RCMP, officers responded to a wellbeing check at a King Street residence in Sackville around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 12. They found the body of a dead woman and later determined her death was a homicide.

    Roger Crossman, 62, turned himself in to the Antigonish RCMP detachment in Nova Scotia around 5:30 p.m. on the same day and he was arrested.

    Police say Crossman appeared at the Moncton provincial court via tele-remand and he was charged with the first-degree murder of Marlene Cheryl Crossman.

    Roger Crossman will undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment before his next scheduled court appearance on Nov. 9.

