N.B. man dead, 17-year-old charged after alleged hit-and-run

A 77-year-old man is dead and a youth has been arrested following an alleged hit-and-run in Bois-Joli, N.B., on Thursday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Des Pionniers Avenue around 6:40 p.m. They learned the 77-year-old victim, who died at the scene from his injuries, had been struck by a vehicle that fled the area.

After the incident, the 17-year-old driver turned themselves in to police and was arrested. They were released from custody and they are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call police at 506-789-6000, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

