    • N.B. man dead after ATV crash

    A 33-year-old New Brunswick man is dead after an ATV crash in Beaver Harbour Sunday night.

    According to a Tuesday news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a report of an ATV in a ditch on Deadmans Harbour Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police found the driver, who was from Beaver Harbour, dead nearby.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is helping with the ongoing investigation.

    Police are looking to talk with the occupants of a small black or silver car that stopped at the crash scene.

    Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

