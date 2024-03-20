ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. man dead after snowmobile crash

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.
    Share

    A 42-year-old man from Little River, N.B., is dead after a crash in Popple Depot early Wednesday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported snowmobile crash near Governor’s Lodge around 2:10 a.m. They believe the driver hit a patch of uneven ground, struck his head, and fell off the snowmobile.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s officer is helping with the investigation.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    • Search continues for missing fisherman

      Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News