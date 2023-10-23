N.B. man gets nine years in prison for drugs, weapons charges

A McAdam, N.B. man who police arrested after finding several drugs and weapons in his residence has received a nearly decade-long prison sentence.

Police say Clayton Townes, 36, was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison, minus time served, after he was convicted on 33 charges at the Fredericton provincial court.

According to the police, officers attended a Harvey Road residence in McAdam around 9 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2022 at the request of the Department of Social Development. Police found an unsecured weapon and various drugs and arrested a man and a woman at the scene.

Police say they searched the residence and found “significant quantities” of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroine, methamphetamine pills, and fentanyl, along with three handguns (one of which was prohibited), four other firearms, different kinds of weapons, money, and several stolen vehicles.

