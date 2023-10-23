More

    • N.B. man gets nine years in prison for drugs, weapons charges

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

    A McAdam, N.B. man who police arrested after finding several drugs and weapons in his residence has received a nearly decade-long prison sentence.

    Police say Clayton Townes, 36, was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison, minus time served, after he was convicted on 33 charges at the Fredericton provincial court.

    According to the police, officers attended a Harvey Road residence in McAdam around 9 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2022 at the request of the Department of Social Development. Police found an unsecured weapon and various drugs and arrested a man and a woman at the scene.

    Police say they searched the residence and found “significant quantities” of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroine, methamphetamine pills, and fentanyl, along with three handguns (one of which was prohibited), four other firearms, different kinds of weapons, money, and several stolen vehicles.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News