N.B. man sentenced to 2 years in jail for child pornography charges

A 27-year-old Moncton man received a multi-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to child pornography charges this month.

According to a news release from the RCMP, the Internet Child Exploitation unit started an investigation in October 2021 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre. Police executed a search warrant at a Moncton residence on May 10, 2022, as part of the investigation.

Police say they arrested Cameron James Estabrooks at the scene and seized several electronic devices. On Nov. 10, 2023, he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

