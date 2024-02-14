N.B. man, woman dead in two-vehicle collision

ATLANTIC
    A man and woman from Penobsquis, N.B., are dead after a two-vehicle crash in the community Tuesday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, Sussex officers responded to a reported two-vehicle collision on Route 114 around 6 a.m.

    The 42-year-old driver of one vehicle died from his injuries at the scene. The 57-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital and later died.

    Police believe the vehicle travelling eastbound suffered a mechanical issue which made the driver lose control and crash into the other vehicle travelling westbound.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Officer is helping with the investigation. Anyone with information of the incident is asked to call police at 506-433-7700, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

