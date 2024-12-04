N.B. measles outbreak grows to 50 cases

New Brunswick’s measles outbreak continues to grow.

The Department of Health says there has now been a total of 50 confirmed measles cases in Zone 3 (the Fredericton and upper Saint John River valley region) since the detection of an initial travel-related case on Oct. 24.

The majority of individuals affected are age 19 and under.

The outbreak’s total number of confirmed cases stood at 44 on Nov. 21.

Last year, a total of 12 confirmed measles cases were reported all across Canada.

“The normal number of measles cases we should be having in this country is zero,” says Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and epidemiologist based in Montreal. “The fact that outbreaks are even happening is a reflection of the fact we have let our vaccination levels slip, and that is a problem.”

Nearly 30 per cent of children starting kindergarten in New Brunswick last year were not fully vaccinated.

Dr. Labos says the upcoming season of holiday gatherings will be critical in determining which direction the New Brunswick outbreak goes.

“If you have unvaccinated people gathering together, that’s how this virus spreads,” says Labos.

Horizon Health has scheduled special vaccination clinics across Zone 3 the past several weeks.

A special vaccination clinic against measles has been scheduled at Fredericton’s public health office on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Since mid-November, a total of 177 individuals have been vaccinated at the Zone 3 special clinics (including Stanley, Woodstock and Centreville).

Measles symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, tiny white spots in the mouth, as well as a rash that starts on the face and neck before spreading to other parts of the body. The virus is transmitted through the air or by contact with nasal or throat droplets from an infected person.

Anybody experiencing symptoms should isolate, contact Tele-Care 811 and avoid going to a hospital or clinic.

