N.B. medical officer declares whooping cough outbreak on Acadian Peninsula

New Brunswick Public Health is declaring an outbreak of whooping cough on the Acadian Peninsula after finding 11 cases in the last two weeks.

According to a news release from the province, whooping cough starts with cold-like symptoms before worsening over several weeks to serious coughing spells. It is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth and throat of an infected person.

“Whooping cough is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable disease that can occur at any age,” said Dr. Rita Gad, medical officer of health for the north region, in the release. “It is very serious in babies and young children, especially for those who are too young to receive the vaccine. The best way to protect individuals against whooping cough infection and transmitting to others is to ensure you are up to date with your vaccines. A primary care provider, like a doctor or nurse practitioner, as well as public health offices, can give whooping cough vaccines to children and adults.”

Whooping cough is treated with an antibiotic. People exhibiting symptoms should stay home and contact their health-care provider, call 811 or use eVisitNB online health-care services for an assessment.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.