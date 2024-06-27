ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. medical officer declares whooping cough outbreak on Acadian Peninsula

    Cough
    Share

    New Brunswick Public Health is declaring an outbreak of whooping cough on the Acadian Peninsula after finding 11 cases in the last two weeks.

    According to a news release from the province, whooping cough starts with cold-like symptoms before worsening over several weeks to serious coughing spells. It is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth and throat of an infected person.

    “Whooping cough is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable disease that can occur at any age,” said Dr. Rita Gad, medical officer of health for the north region, in the release. “It is very serious in babies and young children, especially for those who are too young to receive the vaccine. The best way to protect individuals against whooping cough infection and transmitting to others is to ensure you are up to date with your vaccines. A primary care provider, like a doctor or nurse practitioner, as well as public health offices, can give whooping cough vaccines to children and adults.”

    Whooping cough is treated with an antibiotic. People exhibiting symptoms should stay home and contact their health-care provider, call 811 or use eVisitNB online health-care services for an assessment.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

      Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.

    • Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

      U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News