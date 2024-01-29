N.B. minimum wage going up 55 cents

The minimum wage rate is going up by 55 cents in New Brunswick later this year.

According to a Monday news release from the province, the minimum wage is going from $14.75 per hour to $15.30 per hour on April 1.

Last year, the province’s minimum wage went up a dollar from $13.75. The release says the minimum wage has gone up by 36 per cent since 2019.

“Our government’s attention to the province’s minimum wage over the past five years has ensured New Brunswick wages are competitive within Atlantic Canada,” said Arlene Dunn, minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, in the release. “Predictable minimum wage increases, which we established in 2019, protect earners from increases in inflation and help businesses to be better prepared for increases when they occur.”

The release says the minimum wage rate is indexed to the province’s consumer price index, which grew by 3.6 per cent in 2023.

Earlier this month, Nova Scotia announced its minimum wage will go up $15.20 from $15 on April 1. Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage is also expected to get a 40 cent bump from its current $15.

