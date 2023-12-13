ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. offers two months' rent through new bank program

    N.B. PC MLA Jill Green is pictured on Sept. 27, 2023. N.B. PC MLA Jill Green is pictured on Sept. 27, 2023.

    Some New Brunswick renters who need extra cash to stay housed will be able to apply to the province’s new "Rent Bank" program.

    According to a Wednesday news release, applicants will be able to receive two months’ rent or $2,750 (whichever is less) through the two-year “Rent Bank” program. The grants can be used for rent, damage deposits, or essential utilities.

    “This is a great step forward to help ease the housing crunch,” said Social Development Minister Jill Green in the release. “We listened to New Brunswickers who are having a hard time making ends meet, and we were able to make this a grant for those who need help now.”

    People facing immediate eviction will be prioritized in the application process, according to the release. Eligible applicants include individuals or families without children who make less than $50,000, and families with children who make less than $85,000.

    "We are pleased that the government listened to non-profit organizations and tenant advocates in choosing a grant rather than a loan model," said Tobin LeBlanc Haley, assistant professor of sociology at the University of New Brunswick, in the release.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News