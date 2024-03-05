N.B. paint workshop hopes to spark joy, encourage youth

It doesn’t feel or look like winter outside right now, but that didn’t stop budding artists in New Brunswick from painting the fleeing season.

More than 20 kids from six to 14-years-old took part in a March break paint workshop at the Monument-Lefebvre Cultural Café on Tuesday with local artist Roselys Belliveau.

“Taste of painting, this is a start,” said Belliveau. “It’s like starting to know if you like it or not and I think many of them will come back if there’s something else.”

Each participant left with a new original painting to hang out their wall, but Belliveau hoped the kids also left with more love for the craft.

“I think art is having fun,” she said. “If it’s too serious, I don’t like it. It’s having fun and the adults too, they come and they like it so it’s not errors and stuff, we talk about having fun and liking it so they continue and continue and come back.”

Belliveau has been painting for the last 30-to-40 years and enjoys sharing her passion with other aspiring artists.

“I remember my first classes I was following the teacher to see how she was teaching, I never thought I was going to teach art, but that’s what I do now and I like it,” she said.

Throughout the class, Belliveau had pictures of snowmen available for the kids to reference, but they all put their own spin on the classic winter character.

Ten-year-old Iris Maynard was there with her mom and her older sister.

She said it was nice to do an activity as a family and, as an art-lover herself, she even left with new skills including learning how to shade.

“We did paintings of snowmen and it was really fun because even if you made a mistake, you could just fix it,” she said.

