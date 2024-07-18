ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. police find human remains in woods near Highway 13

    RCMP badge. RCMP badge.
    Share

    The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating human remains found in a forest in Baie de Petit-Pokemouche on Wednesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officer found the remains in a wooded area off Highway 13 around 7:10 p.m. Police say the spot was an “area of interest” in the search of a missing 54-year-old Shippagan woman who was last seen on June 30.

    Police have not confirmed the identity of the remains, nor do they believe criminality was involved.

    RCMP say they will continue the investigation to determine the cause of death.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News