N.B. police investigate attempted copper wire theft that caused more than $20K in damages

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating an attempted copper wire theft that allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damages last month.

According to a news release, police believe one or more individuals damaged a Rogers Communications fiber-optic line on Maple Avenue in Sussex between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Oct. 14. Police believe the suspects may have been trying to steal copper wire.

Police say the incident caused more than $20,000 in damages and resulted in “significant disruptions to services in the vicinity.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 506-433-7700, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.