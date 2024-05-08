N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs names new environment minister after last one resigns

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has named a new minister of environment and climate change nearly three weeks after the previous one resigned from the post over political disagreements.

According to a news release from the province, Higgs announced Glen Savoie as the new minister for environment and climate change. This is the second time Savoie has stepped into a new ministerial role in the last year as Higgs gave him the local government position in June 2023, dropping Daniel Allain from the spot.

“Glen has proven to be reliable in his current roles, and will no doubt execute his new responsibilities with due care and diligence,” Higgs said in the release.

Savoie is also the minister responsible for la Francophonie.

In April, Gary Crossman announced he was immediately resigning from the environment and climate change ministerial position over disagreements with the provincial government.

“My personal and political beliefs no longer align in many ways with the direction of our party and government,” said Crossman in a social media post.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.