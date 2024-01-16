ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. RCMP arrest man for alleged break-ins on Christmas

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.
    Share

    A 37-year-old man is facing charges for multiple alleged break-ins across Sussex, N.B., over the last month.

    According to a Tuesday RCMP news release, police responded to a report of a person who was unlawfully in a Freeze Court residence in Sussex on Dec. 6. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

    On Dec. 25, police received reports of break-ins at two separate Pitt Street residences. Police say officers determined the same man was responsible for both incidents.

    The release says police responded to another break and enter at a Lansdowne Avenue residence on Jan. 7. Police found the man and arrested him, finding crystal methamphetamine, a prohibited firearm, and stolen property when they searched him.

    Justin Muir, from Sussex, appeared in court on Jan. 8 to be charged with:

    • break, enter and theft
    • possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
    • possession of a firearm while prohibited
    • possession of a prohibited firearm
    • breach of probation

    Muir was remanded into custody and he was scheduled to appear in court again on Monday for a bail hearing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News