N.B. RCMP arrest man for alleged child luring in Oromocto First Nation

New Brunswick RCMP arrested a 52-year-old Oromocto First Nation man for alleged child luring on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of child luring around 4 p.m. They learned a man contacted a youth through telecommunications with the intent of committing sexual interference.

Police say they found the man with a youth under the age of 16 around 7:15 p.m. They arrested the man, who was later released on strict conditions. He will appear in Fredericton Provincial Court at a later date.

"We would like to thank our officers for their quick police work and locating the man in a timely manner," said Sgt. Stéphane Esculier of the Oromocto RCMP in the release. "Parents are encouraged to talk to their children, be aware of the sites they visit, the apps they use, and the people they talk to. There are many resources available to help educate New Brunswickers on internet safety."