N.B. man arrested for allegedly driving vehicle into cop car

A 22-year-old New Brunswick man is facing several charges after he allegedly rammed a vehicle into a police car last week.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of two suspicious vehicles at a residence in South Johnville, N.B., around 11 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Police say the officers saw a suspect get into a vehicle and drive it into a police car before fleeing the scene.

The officers followed and stopped the vehicle before they arrested the driver. There were no reported injuries.

Brandon Schriver appeared in court on Wednesday to be charged with:

assault on a peace officer with a weapon

possession of stolen property over $5,000

flight from police

operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

possession of prohibited weapons

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

failure to comply with probation

Schriver was remanded into custody and he is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

