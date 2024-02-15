N.B. RCMP continue search for missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area

Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.

According to lieutenant commander Len Hickey with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, a 64-year-old New Brunswick man went missing while ice sailing Wednesday afternoon. Danny Desroches, chief for the Beausoleil Fire Department, said crews responded to the call around 5:30 p.m.

The RCMP searched the Shediac Bay and Shediac Island area Thursday morning. A helicopter could be seen circling the island and a snowmobile was on the ice.

Desroches told CTV News Atlantic the missing man is an experienced ice sailor who went into the Shediac Bay on a regular basis.

