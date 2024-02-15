ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. RCMP continue search for missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area

    Crews search for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay area. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic) Crews search for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay area. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.

    According to lieutenant commander Len Hickey with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, a 64-year-old New Brunswick man went missing while ice sailing Wednesday afternoon. Danny Desroches, chief for the Beausoleil Fire Department, said crews responded to the call around 5:30 p.m.

    The RCMP searched the Shediac Bay and Shediac Island area Thursday morning. A helicopter could be seen circling the island and a snowmobile was on the ice.

    Desroches told CTV News Atlantic the missing man is an experienced ice sailor who went into the Shediac Bay on a regular basis.

    More to come…

    -With files from Jacob Moore

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News