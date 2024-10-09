N.B. RCMP looking for 20-year-old after shooting in Upper Keswick

The New Brunswick RCMP is looking for a 20-year-old man as part of an investigation into a shooting in Upper Keswick early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a man being shot outside a Route 104 residence around 12:40 a.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound and took him to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the individuals in the shooting know each other and the firearm was discharged following a “disturbance.” Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and it did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready.

As part of the investigation, police are looking for Austin Fox.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 506-357-4300, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

