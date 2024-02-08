ATLANTIC
    • N.B. RCMP looking for man wanted for 2019 sexual assault charges

    Jonathan Brown is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Source: RCMP) Jonathan Brown is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Source: RCMP)
    The New Brunswick RCMP is looking for a man charged with 2019 sexual assault offences who may be in the province.

    According to a Thursday news release from the RCMP, Jonathan Brown, 36, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference on a youth, and assault on Jan. 25, 2019. Brown pled not guilty to the charges and he allegedly failed to attend his trial. A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for him on Nov. 7, 2019.

    The release says police have information Brown may be in the Waterloo-Kitchener region of Ontario or the Sussex-Hampton region of New Brunswick.

    At the time of his arrest, Brown was described as standing five-feet-seven-inches and weighing roughly 159 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information on Brown is asked to call police at 506-857-2400, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

