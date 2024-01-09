ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault: SiRT

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.

    A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing a charge of sexual assault after an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

    According to a Tuesday news release, the interim director of SiRT believes an off-duty officer committed the criminal offence on May 16 and 17, 2022. On Monday, Const. Vincent Pageau was charged with sexual assault against a female known to him.

    Pageau is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.

    SiRT handles investigations involving sexual assault, intimate partner violence, serious injury, death, and other matters of public interest that may have arisen from the actions of a police officer in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News