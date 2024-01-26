N.B. RCMP say man dead after snowmobile crash with moose

A 59-year-old man is dead after an alleged snowmobile crash in Allardville, N.B., on Thursday.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on a trail near Dunn Street around 10:30 a.m. The driver and sole occupant of the snowmobile died at the scene due to his injuries.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the snowmobile collided with a moose, although the investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.