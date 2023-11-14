N.B. reports $35M surplus for second quarter

New Brunswick is reporting a multi-million dollar surplus for the second quarter of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, although the number falls a bit short of its budgeted surplus.

According to a Tuesday news release, projections show a $35.3 million surplus compared to a budgeted surplus of $40.3 million. Total revenue is projected to be $156.2 million higher than budget.

“As we noted during our 2023-24 first-quarter release, we are not seeing the same signs of unprecedented revenue growth like we have over the past year,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves in the release.

The release notes the net debt is projected around $12.6 billion and total expenses are expected to be over budget by $161.2 million. The department also expects real GDP growth of 1.1 per cent for 2023.

Other highlights of the second quarter include:

Personal income tax revenue up $51 million;

The Department of Health is projected to be $162 million over budget due to higher personnel and operating costs;

Harmonized sales tax revenue is up $77.7 million;

The Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training, and Labour is estimated to be over budget by $53 million due to increased demands and federal funding for the WorkingNB program;

Natural Resources and Energy Development is projected to be $21.2 million over budget

More to come...

