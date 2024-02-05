N.B. residents impacted by January storm surge can report damage
New Brunswick residents impacted by the storm surge last month can report property damage to the provincial government.
According to a news release from the government, the storm surge impacted New Brunswick’s eastern coastline on Jan. 10. Damage reports allow the government to determine if a Disaster Financial Assistance program is warranted.
Residents are asked to take photos of damage to their properties and keep receipts of any repairs or replacement purchases.
The Damage Report Line is open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The deadline to report damages is March 15.
Residents can call 1-888-298-8555 or register online.
