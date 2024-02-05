ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. residents impacted by January storm surge can report damage

    A storm surge crashes onto shore in St. Andrews, N.B. on Jan. 10, 2024. (Courtesy: Jeffrey Irving) A storm surge crashes onto shore in St. Andrews, N.B. on Jan. 10, 2024. (Courtesy: Jeffrey Irving)
    Share

    New Brunswick residents impacted by the storm surge last month can report property damage to the provincial government.

    According to a news release from the government, the storm surge impacted New Brunswick’s eastern coastline on Jan. 10. Damage reports allow the government to determine if a Disaster Financial Assistance program is warranted.

    Residents are asked to take photos of damage to their properties and keep receipts of any repairs or replacement purchases.

    The Damage Report Line is open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The deadline to report damages is March 15.

    Residents can call 1-888-298-8555 or register online.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING King Charles diagnosed with cancer

    King Charles has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace said Monday. Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News