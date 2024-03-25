N.B. residents, MLA still concerned about shell-drying facility smell

Spring has officially arrived in Richibucto, N.B., and within a few short weeks, shells will likely be trucked to the Coastal Shell Products facility located inside the community.

For years now, residents have complained about foul smells and loud sounds coming from the plant that takes seafood waste and turns it into products like fertilizer for export.

Snow crab season begins when the ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence unblocks, so it likely won’t be long before the shells are shipped in and that could mean the return of the odours.

Kent Clean Air Action Committee spokesperson Maisie Rae McNaughton said people in and around Richibucto are already worried the smell will return.

“You know the weather is starting to get warmer and where before I would say to myself, ‘Yeah, summer is around the corner,’ now myself and my neighbours and my community are just going, ‘Oh my gosh, here we go again.’ Another round of sleepless nights and not being able to enjoy the outdoors,” said McNaughton.

The company did engage a third-party consultant last fall to carry out a pilot study on odour control equipment for the shell-drying facility.

In an email to CTV News, Coastal Shell Products general manager Jamie Goguen said the reason the study was commissioned was to objectively determine the odour concentration of the emissions at full operating capacity and to measure the effectiveness, or odour mitigation of a thermal oxidiser at treating the emissions.

A thermal oxidiser is a unit for air pollution control.

Goguen said the protocol included taking untreated samples directly from the exhaust stack and taking several other samples after treatment through a demonstrator sized thermal oxidiser.

Odour samples were then sent to St. Croix Sensory, an independent laboratory in Burlington, Ont., where they were presented to a group of assessors, or an odour panel.

McNaughton’s group did obtain a copy of the odour evaluation report, but she isn’t sure about the science behind it.

“This is not a scientific test whatsoever because you have seven just ordinary people like you and I who are going and smelling this,” said McNaughton.

The plant, which hasn’t operated since mid fall, is in full compliance according to the province, but Kent North MLA Kevin Arseneau said his constituents are still concerned.

“We’re hearing the company has invested money, but there’s no actual I think equipment that has been installed and tested. So, still a lot of questions that are without answers,” said Arseneau.

The Green MLA believes change to legislation may solve the issue.

“Air quality laws in New Brunswick are very outdated. Environmental laws in general in New Brunswick are outdated,” said Arseneau.

Department of Environment and Local Government spokesperson Clarissa Andersen said the current Approval to Operate for Coastal Shell Products runs until Aug. 31 of this year and it does require the company to install odour reducing technology.

It also includes restricted times of operation meaning it can only operate between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. daily.

“Department staff will continue to monitor odours within the community and ensure that the facility is taking the necessary steps to reduce the frequency and severity of odours,” said Andersen in an email.

Coastal Shell Products can begin operations on March 31.

Goguen said his company takes many factors into consideration when they decide the start of its spring drying operations including fishing dates and volume available that will best support local processors as operations begin to ramp up.

“We have not yet determined that date for 2024,” said Goguen in an email. “However, the company intends to comply with all conditions set out in its Approval to Operate, just as it's done in the past.”

