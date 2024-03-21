N.B. SPCA launches new program to raise awareness on all that comes with owning a pet

When it comes to owning a pet, there are a number of aspects to consider before choosing a furry friend.

To help ensure people are making the right pick for a long and happy life together, the New Brunswick SPCA has launched a new campaign called ‘Your Next Pet.’

“We really wanted to bring more awareness so when people are considering a new animal in their home that they have done a bit of homework,” says New Brunswick SPCA executive director Lesley Rogers. “So the chances of them having a really positive match for a long time are greatly enhanced.”

Rogers says there are a number of questions one needs to ask themselves before adopting or purchasing a pet. Key questions include if you have the time to appropriately care for the pet and can you afford the costs associated with owning a companion like food and veterinary bills.

She also says it is important to look past what may be the cutest option available, and focus more on what would be the best fit for yourself or your family’s lifestyle and habits.

“If you’re a very, very active person or not very active, if you have little kids in your house you need to look at those kind of things for what kind of a temperament for an animal you want to bring into your life,” Rogers says. “It’s easy to let a gym membership lapse, but if you get a really active dog who needs two hours of exercise a day and you can’t keep up with that, it won’t be a good match.”

She also says it is important to research where you may be getting a pet from, whether it be a shelter, rescue, or a reputable breeder.

She says it is important to ask questions about the animal’s upbringing and background. She says people should be prepared to have questions asked back to them by whoever may be giving or selling them the animal.

“We want people to be not taken aback,” Rogers notes. “But to see it as a good sign when a dog breeder or an animal shelter is asking you questions about your life and making sure you have a plan to look after this animal and have considered everything.”

Part of that reason is a high number in pet abandonment cases across the country over the last year, including in New Brunswick. Rogers says 2023 was a record year in cases for the association with more than 365, not to mention others who voluntarily surrendered there pets to a shelter for a multitude of reasons.

When this happens, Animal Alliance of Canada CEO Lia Laskaris says it can be traumatizing for the animal.

“You can’t explain to them what’s going on and they don’t know if you are coming back for them,” Laskaris says. “It takes a lot time for these animals to sort of decompress after that kind of experience before you really start to see their personality.”

She credits the New Brunswick SPCA for their awareness campaign, and notes another aspect of getting a pet is the long-term commitment. She notes some breeds of dogs and cats can live upwards of 15 years.

“You shouldn’t assume that there are groups and SPCAs that are going to be there to take your pet in if you don’t want it anymore or if it becomes inconvenience for you,” points out Laskaris. “You really have to think about if you are doing it for yourself or doing it for the animal’s well-being.”

Laskaris says those who can’t consider life without a furry friend but cannot do so full-time should look into fostering a pet.

