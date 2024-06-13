N.B. spends $141K on Festival Western upgrades

The New Brunswick government is spending more than $140,000 on infrastructure upgrades to the popular Festival Western in Saint-Quentin.

According to a news release from the province, the festival draws more than 60,000 visitors annually. The upgrades are valued at $141,000.

“We recognize the festival’s importance in stimulating economic activity in the region,” said Réjean Savoie, minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, in the release. “This festival is not only a big happening but also an undisputed economic influencer for the region. Revitalizing these facilities was essential to ensure the ongoing vitality and growth of the festival.”

The province’s website says the festival dates back to 1984 and includes a professional rodeo, concerts, tractor races, horse pull competitions, and more.

“It has been more than 15 years since the last time work was carried out on our infrastructure, and upgrades were needed to keep the facilities and the festival healthy and growing,” said Nicole D. Labrie, president of the festival, in the release. “The investments announced today are a great boost that will enable us to continue offering an incredible experience to our guests.”

The festival runs from July 9 to 14 this year.

