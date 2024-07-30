N.B. spends $3.6M on Mi’kmaq peacekeeping program

The New Brunswick government is spending $3.6 million over three years on a peacekeeping program in eight Mi’kmaq communities.

According to a news release from the government, the Mi’kmaq Peacekeeping Initiative trains community safety officers from Mi’kmaq communities to conduct patrols, perform community outreach and relationship-building, respond to emergency situations, and mediate low-level conflicts, among other things.

“This is a first step in having our communities exercise self-determination over justice in our communities,” said Chief George Ginnish of Natoaganeg (Eel Ground) First Nation in the release. “The peacekeepers program is already seeing results in our communities. We hope the province will see how funding programs like this will benefit our communities and the justice system as a whole.”

The communities involved in the program, which emphasizes early intervention and de-escalation, are:

Tijpogtotjg (Buctouche)

Oinpegitjoig (Pabineau)

Ugpi’ganjig (Eel River Bar)

Natoaganeg (Eel Ground)

Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church)

Metepenagiag (Red Bank)

Amlamgog (Fort Folly)

L’nui Menkiuk (Indian Island)

“Community safety is a government priority, and it has to be approached from several angles,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austin. “One of those angles is preventing problems. A strong relationship with policing bodies and community services can address issues before they require more serious intervention.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.