N.B. vehicle thefts up 51 per cent from 2019 to 2023: RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking the public to remove valuables from their vehicles in the wake of rising car thefts in the province.

According to an RCMP news release, vehicle thefts rose 51 per cent between 2019 and 2023. In 2022, there were 1,511 reported cases of thefts under or equal to $5,000 from vehicles, a nearly nine per cent increase compared to 2021.

"Theft of vehicles and from vehicles are often crimes of opportunity," said Corporal Hans Ouellette with the N.B. RCMP in the release. "Thieves are not always hatching elaborate plans to steal your property, it is more likely that they saw some valuables in plain sight, such as a wallet, purse, sunglasses, or a shopping bag, and decided to steal it."

Police recommend car owners:

hide computer or cell phone charging cables

remove all cash from view

never leave a vehicle running

park in well-lit areas

close and lock all doors

"One easy step everyone can take is to make their vehicle more boring to thieves by locking it up and removing tempting items from view,” said Ouellette. “If a thief sees a locked car with nothing valuable inside, they're less likely to target it, and spend the time trying to get inside."

