ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. woman dead after two-vehicle crash

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

    A 50-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between Bathurst and Allardville in New Brunswick.

    According to the RCMP, officers responded to reports of a collision between a car and a transport truck on Route 8 around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the driver of the car died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

    The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

    Police say the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the car crossed the centre line of the road and crashed into the truck.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News