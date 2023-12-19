N.B. woman's body found after residential fire

ATLANTIC
    Emergency responders found the body of an elderly woman in a Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., home after tackling a fire early Tuesday morning.

    According to a news release from the Town of Grand Bay-Westfield, police, fire, and ambulance crews responded to a residential fire on the 200-block of Highland Road around 1:45 a.m. Twenty-nine firefighters were on scene for roughly five hours extinguishing the flames.

    Crews found the body of an 80-year-old woman in the home. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

    The fire is not considered suspicious at this time.

