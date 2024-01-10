N.B. woman who donates prom dresses searches for new space

Lara Lavoie has been told no rush, but she really doesn’t want to overstay her welcome.

For the past seven years, Lavoie’s PromPretty service has provided gently worn prom dresses free of charge for hundreds of students in the Greater Moncton area who face financial barriers.

“I never say no to anybody,” said Lavoie. “I’ve had people from P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.”

But now she needs a new place to hang her dresses.

After starting out in her own basement, Lavoie found a rent-free space at Riverview’s Chocolate River Station, but the building was sold recently and she’s been politely asked to move by the end of the month.

That’s something she totally understands.

“The building I’m in now was previously going to be torn down, but it was sold and so they need this space to rent out, so I have to find a new home,” she said.

Lavoie is determined to keep PromPretty going so she can continue to see the smiles on the girls who come for the perfect dress.

“I do this just in my free time and sometimes it can be a lot, but when I have those reactions that makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

Anglophone East School District community engagement coordinator Heather Stordy is thrilled the service is available to their students and she hopes it will continue.

“Prom dresses are expensive. Hundreds, even thousands of dollars,” said Stordy. “They’re such beautiful dresses and it’s all done in a confidential way. We just see some really beaming, proud smiles from some young folks who take advantage of the service and they even offer the service at our rural schools.”

Lavoie has also donated dozens of dresses to Moncton’s Glad Tidings Church’s Night to Shine celebration, a prom for individuals with special needs aged fourteen and up.

Jennie Baker, the church’s family life pastor, said a lot of people with special needs don’t get to go to their own prom.

“And if they do they don’t feel that they’re included in the same way neuro-typical graduates are. It’s a very special night for them to be with their friends and to feel super special. They come into the prom event feeling on cloud nine and looking absolutely stunning,” said Baker.

Baker said not all girls have the ability to go out and buy a new gown.

“So PromPretty has been an integral part of ensuring all of our guests find a gown that makes them feel glamourous and beautiful for their special night,” said Baker.

Lavoie will continue the service for this prom season no matter what, but she needs a rent-free or low-rent space to continue the service.

If she can’t find a spot by the end of the month, Lavoie will use some money leftover from her last fundraiser to rent a storage space.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t come to that,” said Lavoie.

She’s helped hundreds of girls and hopes to continue doing so as long as she can find the right place.

“I’m very hopeful,” said Lavoie.

