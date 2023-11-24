N.S. 2020 firehall shooting under review by Ontario unit

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be reviewing new information surrounding the police shooting outside a Nova Scotia fire hall more than three years ago.

According to a news release from the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), they asked SIU to review information from the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with respect to two RCMP officers firing shots at the Onslow Belmont Firehall on April 19, 2020.

“The objective was to assess whether there was any new information that had been reviewed by the (Joint Federal/Provincial) Commission that had not been considered in SiRT’s investigation of the shooting,” the release reads. “The review concluded that new information was considered.

“As a result, the SIU has agreed to review any new information to determine if it would impact the SiRT decision, subject to any limitations imposed by law.”

SIU will start an independent investigation in the near future.

The two officers who fired at a civilian outside the firehall testified at the commission of inquiry into the mass shootings last year that they believed they had identified a threat. They fired at a regional EMP coordinator, hitting the building along with a monument and a sign in front of it.

"It's a great benefit to go back and say if you knew this or you knew that," said Const. Dave Melanson in May 2022. "I didn't have that benefit. I had a fraction of a second. On that day I gave my all."

In a news release, Brian Sauvé, president and CEO of the National Police Federation, called the reopening of the investigation “politically motivated.”

“The SiRT report released on February 26, 2021, cleared our members of any criminal responsibility,” Sauvé said. “Our members have been through enough. After the trauma of responding to the mass casualty event, they voluntarily and openly participated in the public inquiry process, at significant personal expense.

“The matter should end here.”

Earlier this year, Greg Muise and Darrell Currie, two firefighters who were inside the building during the shooting, told CTV News they wanted the investigation reopened.

“It’s should be reopened, and go back and get the eyewitnesses that saw it and go from there,” Muise said in April. “(SiRT) didn't talk to us very long. They didn't ask us a whole bunch of questions … if I spent five minutes with SiRT that was it, and that’s the last I heard of them.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.