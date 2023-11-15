N.S. Aerospace workers ratify new agreement

Nova Scotia IMP Aerospace workers have ratified a new collective agreement one week after they called off a potential strike.

According to a news release from Unifor, members of Local 2215, who work at IMP Aerospace in Hammonds Plains and Enfield, ratified a new agreement that sees a base wage rate increase, allowances, improved time off, and shift premiums.

The agreement applies to roughly 320 members and it will retroactively apply from April 1, 2023. It will expire in 2026.

"We are pleased to complete negotiations with the largest wage increases our membership has seen in many years," said Kelly LeBlanc, president of Unifor Local 2215, in the release.

"This was not an easy process, but ultimately, we avoided a strike before the holidays and made adjustments to our contract that work for us.”

According to the release, wages will increase by five per cent in the first year followed by three per cent in each of the next two years of the contract.

The release states the Unifor members work as airframe mechanics, aircraft painters, avionics technicians, cable assemblers, stores controllers, and maintenance workers.

