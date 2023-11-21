N.S. after-school concert cancellations cause controversy

Not one, not two, but three schools in Amherst, Nova Scotia, have cancelled their after-school holiday concerts this year, but the decision just doesn’t make sense to many parents.

“The big concern to me is just the lack of transparency,” said Nic Furlong, who is both a concerned father and a community member who has taken it upon himself to consolidate opinions on the matter.

Late on Friday, Spring Street Academy, Cumberland North Academy, and West Highlands School sent letters to parents.

All three had a similar message.

“In the spirit of fostering a sense of inclusivity, belonging and respect for diverse backgrounds and traditions, we have made the decision to move away from our traditional after school holiday concert format,” said the letter from Cumberland North Academy in part.

However, this reasoning has left parents asking what the school is referring to.

“Here’s the biggest thing, they cited diversity and inclusion and look, I get that is an absolutely important issue in today’s society, but all I see here is division,” said Ashley Hickey, whose children are impacted by the decision.

“I see kids that look forward to this who are now somehow trying to understand at these young ages why are they being excluded when they have other friends that go to other schools, in the same school board, who are able to have these winter concerts.”

She says last year the winter concert was her son’s favourite part of the entire school year and she was looking forward for her daughter having the same experience this year.

“My daughter, who’s in primary, who’s never had a Christmas concert, says, ‘Mommy, why don’t I get a Christmas concert?’ I don’t have an answer for her,” she said.

The decision has sparked a lot of conversation and now many parents say they’ve been left with more questions than answers.

“Some teachers were saying it was due to lack of volunteers, others were saying it was what the letter said, a diversity and inclusion issue, and others were actually saying there were parking concerns. So we just didn’t have a clear reason as to what was happening,” said Furlong. “We don’t know if this is a school board decision, we don’t know if it’s from the school itself, so there’s just a lot of confusion over the matter.”

CTV News reached out to the schools and the school board multiple times for comment, but were told no one was available for an interview.

Shane Kelly has two children who are impacted by this decision and he says they’ve been disappointed ever since learning the news.

“Forget about my thoughts, my feelings, it’s tough watching the kids go through that because they’ve been practicing for weeks. They’re putting a lot of effort into it, the kids are singing at home and doing silly dances so they can remember,” he said.

“Concerts are great, but by taking that performance component away from their family, it’s definitely impacting them negatively.”

All three schools indicate that other activities will be taking place so students still get the chance to celebrate and gather in some form.

The letter from Spring Street Academy stated, “We will be organizing a series of inclusive and engaging events that celebrate the richness of our diverse school community while ensuring that every student and family feels valued and respected.”

Additionally, West Highlands School points out that, “By moving our holiday celebrations within the school day, we hope to create a more accessible experience for all of our students.”

However, this decision does still exclude parents and families from joining in on the beloved tradition.

“You know what I saw last year? The people we were surrounded by all different cultures, all together, for here, for our children and to me that was wonderful, but we don’t get to do that this year,” said Hickey.

The hope amongst the parents who spoke out is to see the after-school holiday concerts return, hopefully in time for this year, but especially by next year.

They’re also asking for clearer communication and a discussion with the schools and school board on the decision.

“It shouldn’t be left up to the community,” said Kelly. “It should have been a conversation from the beginning so if this was about inclusivity, maybe a conversation with the people we could certainly figure a way around that.”

He says if nothing changes, the community is throwing around ideas on how to still bring the kids together to celebrate this milestone, even if that means an outdoor concert at his store parking lot.

