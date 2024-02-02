N.S. agreements cap tuition increases at 2 per cent, require universities to provide more student housing

New one-year funding agreements between Nova Scotia and the province’s 10 universities will cap tuition increases for undergraduates and require Halifax and Cape Breton institutions to increase student housing.

According to a Friday news release from the province, the new 2024-2025 agreements replace the memorandum of understanding, which expires on March 31. In 2023-2024, Nova Scotia universities received $461.4 million from the government.

The new agreements will offer a two per cent increase in annual operating grants for most universities, although some of the operating grants will be held back until certain universities reach specific targets.

“These agreements take a student-centred approach and recognize the unique differences of each university,” said Brian Wong, minister of advanced education, in the release. “We have built in several accountability measures tied to student housing, healthcare training and planning for a more sustainable and successful future.”

The release says the agreements include:

a two per cent cap on tuition increases for all Nova Scotian undergraduates (the previous agreement had a three per cent cap)

a requirement for universities in the Halifax and Cape Breton regional municipalities to start increasing student housing

a minimum tuition increase of nine per cent for first-year international undergraduate students (excluding the University of King’s College and Dalhousie)

a requirement to have an enrolment rate of at least 97 per cent for health program seats

a requirement to develop international students sustainability plans regarding how they are recruited, housed, and connected to the labour market

a requirement for institutions to develop a plan to reduce administrative expenses by at least five per cent

According to the release, Nova Scotia had 12,212 international students in 2022-2023, which represents 25 per cent of total university enrolment.