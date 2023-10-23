ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. car crash leaves woman with life-threatening injuries: RCMP

    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP

    A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Clearland, N.S. on Sunday morning, police say.

    According to Lunenburg District RCMP, officers responded to a reported two-vehicle collision on Highway 103 around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police learned two SUVs travelling in opposite directions had collided head-on.

    The 34-year-old driver of a Ford Edge suffered life-threatening injuries and she was transported to hospital by Lifeflight.

    The 68-year-old female driver of a Volvo XC40 was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 79-year-old woman, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News