N.S. car crash leaves woman with life-threatening injuries: RCMP

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Clearland, N.S. on Sunday morning, police say.

According to Lunenburg District RCMP, officers responded to a reported two-vehicle collision on Highway 103 around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police learned two SUVs travelling in opposite directions had collided head-on.

The 34-year-old driver of a Ford Edge suffered life-threatening injuries and she was transported to hospital by Lifeflight.

The 68-year-old female driver of a Volvo XC40 was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 79-year-old woman, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

