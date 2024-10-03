N.S. classic cars club donates hundreds of blankets to nursing homes

A convoy of classic cars showed up at the Northside Community Guest Home in North Sydney, N.S., Thursday afternoon, and it didn't take long for the antiques to get an audience.

"They're beautiful,” said guest home resident Bill Bradley.

The drivers came bearing gifts - more than 250 blankets for people who live at the guest home and others in their community.

"Today, we're here dropping off lap blankets for residents of four different community homes on the Northside,” explained club member Shawn MacDougall.

The people who brought the antique vehicles and the blankets belong to the Northside Boys Car Club.

Their annual summer car show along Main Street in Sydney Mines, N.S., typically brings out big crowds.

The group formed four years ago and they've already fundraised for several local causes.

"We've been able to raise $10,000 for the Northside Hospital Foundation,” MacDougall said. “We're also saving currently to build a Northside Healing Park, close to the Northside Hospital for people to visit. That's a big goal we have in mind."

With winter on the way, guest home staff say the blankets will come in handy.

"We do see the cars periodically throughout the season of the summer months, but it's really nice to see these donations,” said recreation director Diane MacInnis. “It's fantastic. We could all use these blankets and an extra cup of coffee."

On Thursday, the classic cars were the stars of the show.

“Oh, they loved it and I knew that they would, as most of them probably had some of those cars when they were younger,” said nursing home staff member Wendy Tremblett, who helped organize the visit from the classic cars club.

The car club is about halfway to their goal of $50,000 for the healing park project.

"Well, that's what we're all about,” MacDougall said. “We enjoy the cars, but it's the giving back to the community that we really love."

