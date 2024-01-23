N.S. couple launch hockey program for Parrsboro kids

For close to a decade, kids in Parrsboro, N.S., who wanted to lace up their skates and take part in the great Canadian tradition of hockey had to drive for close to an hour to Amherst. It was a big obstacle for families who couldn’t carve out time in their busy schedules to make the journey.

Jill Meyers and her husband are hoping to change all that with a new hockey program right in Parrsboro’s backyard.

“2015 was the last year of the previous (hockey) program here,” Meyers said. “I wanted something accessible to everyone. I have a six and a seven-year-old and the closest place is Amherst, and in winter driving that’s impossible.”

Meyers said the new hockey program is designed for kids aged six to 12. She secured $4,500 in grants from Sport NS for the 12-week course, which runs from December to March.

The Municipality of Cumberland let the couple use the rink at the local Parrsboro Lions Recreation Centre rent-free for up to six sessions, which is worth around $1,000.

“Sport NS said I should expect 20 kids and we ended up having 32 kids signing up along with teens who wanted coaching experiencing,” Meyers said. “The community has been so supportive. People have been talking about it for years.”

A new hockey program for kids has launched in Parrsboro, N.S. (Courtesy: Jill Meyers)Candice Lake is one of the parents who signed their child up for the program. Lake said her six-year-old daughter “has been skating since she could walk” and she’s thrilled to be able to practice hockey.

“It’s amazing,” Lake said. “I haven’t seen that many people in the arena in a long time. Every week there’s more people coming. There’s community members who come out to socialize and watch the kids.”

Meyers said her husband runs the drills for the kids. They’re both hopeful to bring the program back to the community next winter.

“It’s great for the kids,” she said. “It builds teamwork and those citizenship skills. We hope to see it grow. We love how it’s going.”