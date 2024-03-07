N.S. farm gets $49K for solar energy system

A Nova Scotia farm is one of dozens of businesses across Canada receiving money to buy clean technology.

According to a Thursday news release from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Lawrence MacAulay, minister of agriculture and agri-food, announced more than $97 million to support 162 projects in Canada under the Agricultural Clean Technology program.

MacAulay made the announcement at Folly River Farms Limited in Debert, N.S., which will receive $49,280 through the program to buy and install a solar energy system to cut back on its greenhouse gas emissions.

“Canadian farmers fully understand the need to take care of the environment and they are constantly innovating to find new solutions to reduce their emissions,” MacAulay said in the release.

The release says the program has supported 24 projects across Nova Scotia.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.