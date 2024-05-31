N.S. fighter puts up his dukes one last time for hometown match

Chris “The Greek Assassin” Kelades is used to the bright lights shining on him as he stands in an octagon with a fellow competitor. The roar of the crowd can be a distraction, but Kelades and his opponent have to block them out. They only have three things to focus on: Get a knockout, get a submission, or win on the judge’s scorecards.

Kelades, a mixed martial artist who hails from Cole Harbour, N.S., felt the electricity of putting on a show when he competed at UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs. Saffiedine at the Scotiabank Centre (then called the Metro Centre) in Halifax in 2014. In front of his hometown crowd, Kelades secured a decision win over Patrick Holohan and in the process won Fight of the Night, a distinction that comes with a $50,000 bonus.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” Kelades said. “The Halifax fight was the most memorable.”

Kelades’s career has taken him around the world, but in June he’s coming home to put on one last performance before hanging up his gloves for good.

“This will be my last one,” Kelades said. “It’s been 10 years since I fought in the HRM, which is why I wanted to take the opportunity to fight here. We have a good promotion putting on an event in the HRM (and that) was the catalyst.”

Kelades said he was originally drawn to mixed martial arts by watching older Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events and learning jujitsu. He started professionally training for competitions at the relatively late age of his mid-twenties, winning his very first fight in 2009 in Amherst.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to carry on this far because it’s not an older man’s sport,” Kelades said. “I took care of my body and kept the train moving. I had early success.

“I worked hard and I always stayed prepared. I had multiple fights where I took (them) on two-week notice. I’d encourage fighters to take it seriously. Stay in the gym and stay ready. It’s about the dedication and what you can bring to the table.”

Chris Kelades's MMA career has taken him around the world. (Source: Allan Zilkowsky)

Kelades’ philosophy of being prepared for any fight anywhere eventually brought him to the UFC, the largest mixed martial arts promotion in North America. He later competed in M-1 Global in Russia, winning the interim flyweight championship there in 2019.

Kelades’ last fight happened right before the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s stayed busy my dipping his toe into training and even fight commentary with Fight League Atlantic, a Nova Scotia-based promotion that will be putting on the event featuring Kelades’ final match in June.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to help them develop the sport,” Kelades said. “I’m trying to give back to the sport. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a promotion like Fight League Atlantic.”

Kelades will be stepping into the combat zone against Morgan Rhynes from Prince Edward Island for his farewell bout. Kelades, who favours a grappling offence, said he tries to get as prepared as he can be for a fight without overthinking it.

“I never go into a fight completely hyper focused on what I have to do,” he said. “It’s two guys locked in there. Whoever makes the mistakes will pay for it.”

Nova Scotia mixed martial artist Chris Kelades is retiring on June 8, 2024. (Source: Chris Kelades)

As he draws the curtain on his time as an active fighter, Kelades is looking forward to putting an exclamation mark at the end of his career.

“It would have been easy for me to retire, but having the opportunity to perform for my friends and families and supporters and even the new fans…it is just kind of nice to put on a show for them one last time,” he said. “It’s a cool thing.”

Kelades will fight at the Zatzman Sports Complex in Dartmouth on June 8. The show starts at 7 p.m.

