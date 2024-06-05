N.S. gives $500K to community groups to help people experiencing homelessness

ATLANTIC
    Fourteen community-based groups in Nova Scotia received a total of $500,000 from the provincial government to help people experiencing homelessness.

    According to a news release from the province, the money will help people with rental arrears, overdue power bills, and other barriers to housing. The funds will be divided among seven groups in the Halifax Regional Municipality and seven in rural communities.

    “Nova Scotians are facing real challenges right now when it comes to affordability, and for some it can mean the difference between having a home or being homeless,” said Brendan Maguire, minister of community services, in the release. “This additional funding is part of the overall supports offered by our service providers and gives them another way to help the people they serve.”

    The province is providing the funding to:

    • 902ManUp, HRM
    • Adsum for Women and Children, HRM
    • Beacon House, HRM
    • Cape Breton Community Housing Association, Cape Breton Regional Municipality
    • Chebucto Connections, HRM
    • Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Society, HRM
    • Portal Youth Outreach Association, Kentville and area
    • Shelter Nova Scotia, HRM
    • South Shore Open Doors Association, Bridgewater and Queens County
    • Truro Housing Outreach Society, Truro
    • Viola's Place Society, New Glasgow
    • Welcome Housing, HRM
    • YMCA of Cape Breton, Port Hawkesbury
    • YMCA of Cumberland, Amherst

    The release says the province provides $980,000 in this kind of funding to 18 organizations annually. It spent an additional $570,000 on one-time funding to 11 organizations last October.

