N.S. government pauses Antigonish consolidation despite town, county officials' approval

The Nova Scotia government is pausing consolidation between the Town and County of Antigonish despite municipal officials voting in favour of it.

In a statement Thursday, John Lohr, minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said the provincial government was pausing the consolidation after hearing from a “significant number of people sharing their concerns over the bill.”

“We simply cannot ignore the voices of the residents,” Lohr said. “Therefore, after careful consideration of what we have heard, the bill to consolidate the Town and County of Antigonish will not be proceeding.

“I understand that this will be very disappointing for the people in support of consolidation.”

