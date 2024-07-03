N.S. health-care workers move closer to possible strike: union

Thousands of health-care workers in Nova Scotia could go on strike as their unions file for conciliation to conclude essential services.

According to a news release from the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU), the Health Care bargaining unit – which is made up of 9,000 members from CUPE, NSGEU and Unifor – has met with Nova Scotia Health 13 times to conclude an essential services agreement. The agreement is required under the Health Authorities Act before workers can engage in a legal strike action.

“We have repeatedly seen the employer attempt to undermine workers’ right to strike and, by extension, bargain a fair a collective agreement, by refusing to meaningfully engage in the process of establishing essential services,” said NSGEU first vice-president Hugh Gillis in the release. “This time, we will be asking for the assistance of Conciliation Services or a mediator to oversee the process and ensure the employer takes this process seriously, for once.”

The release says the Council of Unions has filed for conciliation in the bargaining process as the employer has “not yet tabled any monetary proposals” despite the contract expiring on Oct. 31, 2023.

“The Houston government is needlessly prolonging the collective bargaining process with financial implications for health care workers,” said Jennifer Murray, Unifor Atlantic regional director. “It is unfortunate that the Council of Unions requires a conciliator for essential services negotiations, but the unions will do what is needed to ensure our demands are taken seriously."

