N.S. highway crash knocked out power, injured driver: RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a semi-tractor trailer crash that knocked out power in Buckfield Sunday morning.
According to a news release from RCMP, police, fire, and emergency responders attended a reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 210 around 10:52 a.m. Police learned a semi-tractor trailer travelling westbound rolled over at the Labelle Road intersection and knocked down a power pole, causing outages in the area.
Police say the driver, a 66-year-old man from Chester Grant, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle suffered extensive damage.
Highway 210 was closed for several hours.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
United finds multiple panels with problems on Boeing 737 MAX planes
United Airlines has found loose bolts on multiple 737 MAX 9 aircraft, it said Monday, referring to the Boeing model that has been grounded after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated plane in mid-flight over the weekend.
3rd class-action lawsuit over cantaloupe salmonella outbreak filed in Canada
A third proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes that have sickened people across Canada.
Toronto police chief apologizes after video of cops carrying coffee at protest sparks outrage
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
Moon landing attempt by U.S. company appears doomed after 'critical' fuel leak
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
Vehicle crashes into White House gate
A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington shortly before 6 p.m. ET (0000 GMT) on Monday, the U.S. Secret Service said.
Journalists being killed at a 'horrific' rate in Israel-Hamas war, experts say
Journalists have died at a rate of about one per day since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, and experts say their deaths are part of a global pattern that sees journalists killed for the same reasons their work is so important.
Toronto
Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Ontario winter storm
Special weather statements have been issued in Toronto and much of southern Ontario calling for blowing snow and rain on Tuesday.
Tenants living without heat and hot water for weeks in downtown Toronto apartment building
Tenants of a Toronto building have been without heat and hot water for weeks. 'I boil water to shower, I boil water to do my dishes, running space heaters and constantly juggling between outlets to make sure we don’t trip the breakers.'
Real estate prices have dropped in many Ontario markets since June. These are the communities with the biggest declines
The Kitchener-Waterloo area saw the biggest drop in home prices across the country last year and the Toronto area wasn’t far behind, a new study suggests.
Calgary
Woman accusing Calgary bar owner of sexual assault speaks out
One of the seven women accusing a Calgary bar owner of sexual assault is speaking out in hopes of helping others.
-
Coldest high in 20 years possible this week as warm winter pushed out
Calgary is no stranger to cold snaps – dipping into the -30 C range happens at least once every winter. But Environment Canada warns the coming week is likely to go beyond the usual.
Montreal
Lots of uncertainty as 'major storm' set to sweep through Quebec
A major storm is expected to sweep through southern Quebec late in the day Tuesday, bringing with it dangerous driving conditions.
-
With the post-strike catch-up plan to be unveiled on Tuesday, CSQ president Éric Gingras believes it's possible to 'make adjustments' without cutting spring break or extending classes into June.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Edmonton
'Grateful': Emergency shelter space in camp trailers to open Tuesday as temperatures dip
As the cold sets in in Edmonton, some of the city's homeless residents will soon have a warm place to sleep and three meals a day.
-
The snow falls on Tuesday and then temperatures really start to fall after that.
-
Wetaskiwin councillors vote to 'reconsider' Hope Mission approval, despite legal warnings
Exactly eight months after approving a permit for the Hope Mission, Wetaskiwin City Council narrowly voted Monday to "reconsider" despite legal warnings from the city manager.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. squatter moved in, changed locks
When the resident of an apartment in Blind River returned home Jan. 5 after a holiday trip, they not only noticed some missing items, but they saw several new items that didn’t belong to them.
London
London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties, under special weather statement
Multiple regions, including London-Middlesex, are under a special weather statement as hazardous winter weather is expected to bear down on much of southern Ontario on Tuesday.
-
One of the victims who was injured in the deadly Teeple Terrace building collapse on Dec. 11, 2020 said the fines against the companies involved don’t go far enough.
-
Tails are wagging: 5 abandoned puppies to soon have 'furever' homes after being rescued by Sarnia police
They are five very sweet, very happy, and very rambunctious pups. After being rescued last month by Sarnia police, the puppies will soon be up for adoption.
Winnipeg
'We are going to do the safest thing': Manitoba premier eyes three options for intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
-
The parents of a man fatally shot by police on New Year’s Eve are calling for change in how law enforcement responds to incidents involving mental health crises.
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo to be temporarily closed
Assiniboine Park Zoo will be closed for nearly two weeks.
Ottawa
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'Major' winter storm on its way for Ottawa with 10-20 cm expected Tuesday
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
Orleans restaurateur on the hook for thousands in repairs after break-in
An Orléans restaurateur says he is facing a costly bill to replace a door that was damaged by a thief breaking in overnight.
-
Ottawa Fire services says a man, trapped in his wrecked car, has been pull out after a two-vehicle crash south of Gloucester.
Saskatoon
-
Emergency room physicians in Saskatoon are becoming all too used to repeated apologies to patients for a system they say isn't functioning as intended.
-
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers plans to head back to the bargaining table armed with the findings of a third-party conciliation board — but there may not be much to discuss.
-
If you paid for city parking in Saskatoon this week, you may have noticed fees went up.
Vancouver
BC Ferries pre-emptively cancels some Tuesday sailings over storm concerns
Several ferry sailings scheduled between the Vancouver area and Victoria on Tuesday morning have been pre-emptively cancelled over concerns about an incoming storm.
-
As kids in B.C. return to school following the winter break, BC United leader Kevin Falcon is again calling for a province-wide ban on cellphones in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
-
The family of a 24-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who disappeared on New Year's Eve is urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.
Regina
-
A recent spike in ATM thefts in western Saskatchewan has many business owners wondering if the service is even worth the risk.
-
A truck destined for Regina was carrying much more than a load of stuffed animals. For the sick children the teddy bears are destined for – the furry companions can be seen as something else – hope.
-
The City of Regina says it is bringing back a warming bus for residents to use “as soon as possible” before the eventual opening of a permanent warming shelter for those in need.
Vancouver Island
First major snow of the year arriving in much of southern British Columbia
Environment Canada has issued heavy snowfall warnings for a number of key highways in British Columbia with accumulation of up to 50 centimetres possible in some inland stretches.
-
-
B.C.'s transportation minister is calling on the federal government to help close a loophole that allows trucking companies whose fleets are taken off the road in this province to bring in vehicles from other jurisdictions.