ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. hockey tournament remembers five-year-old boy struck in chest by puck

    The 25th annual Bobby Joe Ryan Memorial hockey tournament was held on Nov. 10, 2023. (Source: CTV News Atlantic/Kyle Moore) The 25th annual Bobby Joe Ryan Memorial hockey tournament was held on Nov. 10, 2023. (Source: CTV News Atlantic/Kyle Moore)

    Wayne Ryan was back at the Emera Centre in North Sydney, N.S., on Friday for a tournament in memory of his son.

    The puck dropped for the 25th annual Bobby Joe Ryan Memorial and although many years have passed, Ryan can't help but think about the day his life changed forever.

    “Trying to get through it, you read books and all kinds of stuff, and it says try to live your life day-by-day. But I remember trying to live it minute-by-minute,” said Ryan

    Five-year-old Bobby Joe Ryan was hit in the chest with a puck during a pickup game and he died instantly on the ice in January 1999.

    The tragedy not only shocked his family, but the entire community.

    “Time was like it was never going to end. You didn't know how you were possibly going to make it through the day and that went on for a long, long time,” said Ryan

    Through the grieving process, a hockey tournament in the boy's name was organized just months following his death and it continues today.

    “We were a little nervous if the family wanted it, but they did. It meant a lot to them and I think it helped with the healing a little bit,” said Lloyd Wilkie, former North Sydney Minor Hockey president

    Born on St. Patrick's Day, Bobby Joe wore the number 17, which is proudly displayed throughout the rink.

    “He was a kid that was always smiling,” said Wilkie

    He might have been young, but his death has left a lasting impact on protecting people involved with the game.

    Wayne Ryan says making sure working defibrillators are in rinks these days is a part of his son's legacy; also more chest protection was made mandatory after the accident.

    The response was similar to what happened recently with neck guards after the sudden death of former NHL player Adam Johnson.

    “With this young Johnson, and now they’re making another move to change something that can cause a tragic death, I think it’s really good,” said Ryan

    The tournament features 12 teams from two different divisions over three days, but no matter who captures the championship on Sunday, everyone is playing with the same goal in mind.

    “I think it just makes people think, and slows them down, and makes them think how fortunate you are to have your healthy kids,” said Ryan.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground

    As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.

    Montreal Canadiens’ doctor hanging up his stethoscope after a 60-year career

    When Dr. David Mulder first joined the ranks of hockey team physicians, many goalies tended their nets without masks and the goal in the National Hockey League was to get players back on the ice as quickly as possible after an injury. Now, 60 years later, Mulder is retiring as head doctor for the Montreal Canadiens.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News