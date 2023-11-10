N.S. hockey tournament remembers five-year-old boy struck in chest by puck

Wayne Ryan was back at the Emera Centre in North Sydney, N.S., on Friday for a tournament in memory of his son.

The puck dropped for the 25th annual Bobby Joe Ryan Memorial and although many years have passed, Ryan can't help but think about the day his life changed forever.

“Trying to get through it, you read books and all kinds of stuff, and it says try to live your life day-by-day. But I remember trying to live it minute-by-minute,” said Ryan

Five-year-old Bobby Joe Ryan was hit in the chest with a puck during a pickup game and he died instantly on the ice in January 1999.

The tragedy not only shocked his family, but the entire community.

“Time was like it was never going to end. You didn't know how you were possibly going to make it through the day and that went on for a long, long time,” said Ryan

Through the grieving process, a hockey tournament in the boy's name was organized just months following his death and it continues today.

“We were a little nervous if the family wanted it, but they did. It meant a lot to them and I think it helped with the healing a little bit,” said Lloyd Wilkie, former North Sydney Minor Hockey president

Born on St. Patrick's Day, Bobby Joe wore the number 17, which is proudly displayed throughout the rink.

“He was a kid that was always smiling,” said Wilkie

He might have been young, but his death has left a lasting impact on protecting people involved with the game.

Wayne Ryan says making sure working defibrillators are in rinks these days is a part of his son's legacy; also more chest protection was made mandatory after the accident.

The response was similar to what happened recently with neck guards after the sudden death of former NHL player Adam Johnson.

“With this young Johnson, and now they’re making another move to change something that can cause a tragic death, I think it’s really good,” said Ryan

The tournament features 12 teams from two different divisions over three days, but no matter who captures the championship on Sunday, everyone is playing with the same goal in mind.

“I think it just makes people think, and slows them down, and makes them think how fortunate you are to have your healthy kids,” said Ryan.